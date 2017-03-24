Mar 24 2017
48 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Make Life Better

I hope you enjoy.

🙂

 

 

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

 

 

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

48 thoughts on “Make Life Better

  1. tarafaherty says:
    March 24, 2017 at 9:17 am

    You should make this a book! I LOVE it! And I LOVE you!!

    Reply
  2. ksbeth says:
    March 24, 2017 at 9:52 am

    beautiful and i agree with tara, this is a book )

    Reply
  3. Marissa Bergen says:
    March 24, 2017 at 10:12 am

    Love your art!

    Reply
  4. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    March 24, 2017 at 10:12 am

    ❤ ❤ ❤

    Reply
  5. Priceless Joy says:
    March 24, 2017 at 10:28 am

    This is absolutely wonderful Colleen! I agree — it should be a book!

    Reply
  6. Kathy says:
    March 24, 2017 at 11:17 am

    Really enjoyed your words and pictures.

    Reply
  7. mewhoami says:
    March 24, 2017 at 11:35 am

    This is fantastic!

    Reply
  8. moonwatcher51 says:
    March 24, 2017 at 12:50 pm

    It is a book! And timely too! Thank you!

    Reply
  9. Carolin Messier says:
    March 24, 2017 at 12:58 pm

    The “Run wild” drawing is my favorite! It brightened my whole body.

    Reply
  10. russtowne says:
    March 24, 2017 at 2:18 pm

    EXCELLENT post!

    Reply
  11. Lynz Real Cooking says:
    March 24, 2017 at 4:30 pm

    Love this!

    Reply
  12. Melissa Gillan says:
    March 24, 2017 at 6:11 pm

    I read it twice. So sweet. Xx

    Reply
  13. tric says:
    March 24, 2017 at 8:17 pm

    I think we should skip the commandments as we know them and adopt these. The irish tourist board would be delighted if we did!
    Definitely how to live life happily.

    Reply
    • Chatter Master says:
      March 25, 2017 at 11:00 am

      The Irish Tourist board is welcome to be delighted. 😉 I have oft said (likely and literally hundreds of times) that if you go to Ireland and don’t have a good time, it’s your own fault.

      Thank you Tric.

      Reply
  14. Book Club Mom says:
    March 24, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    VERY inspiring, Chatter Master! Your drawings are the perfect complement to these ideas!

    Reply
  15. Debra says:
    March 24, 2017 at 10:34 pm

    Oh Colleen! You always do something special but this one is a new high! I absolutely delighted in your drawings. Each one rings as true, but in particular, I loved Be happy in a crowd. You captured that so perfectly with the addition of color. I could go on and on! LOL!

    Reply
  16. reocochran says:
    March 25, 2017 at 2:58 pm

    The illustrations were so uniquely statements that you almost could eliminate words and call it the, “Tell Me How you Feel” Book or “What does this say to you?” Book.

    Reply
  17. Peter's pondering says:
    March 25, 2017 at 6:03 pm

    All of the above, and more. “Hold hands when you walk with your love” tops it for me, and “Sit. With silence.” has always been a favourite of mine.

    Reply
  18. Heartafire says:
    March 25, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    Fabulous!

    Reply
  19. ParentingIsFunny says:
    March 26, 2017 at 7:34 pm

    So many fun things to comment on here, but the hipster with the hat was my favorite. 🙂 Great stuff!

    Reply
    • Chatter Master says:
      March 26, 2017 at 8:25 pm

      😉 I really get a kick out of that one PIF. And the running one. And the scooter one. And there are quite a few I didn’t put in. Thank you!

      Reply
      • ParentingIsFunny says:
        March 26, 2017 at 10:02 pm

        I tried to keep track of all my comments for so many of them. Then it got to be too much for my brain, so I just stuck with the one I could still remember! 🙂

        Reply
        • Chatter Master says:
          March 27, 2017 at 8:25 pm

          That is a good plan to go by. By the way…how are you feeling?

          Reply
          • ParentingIsFunny says:
            March 27, 2017 at 9:33 pm

            In general, fine. The closer it gets the more nervous I get. Soon it will only be three more months instead of four. Part of me is like, just get it over with! Part says what all can we get done as a family now that we won’t be able to do with a baby? Let’s quickly do that!

            Reply
            • Chatter Master says:
              March 29, 2017 at 5:34 am

              I’m glad you’re feeling fine. And I hope you and the family get all of those non-baby activities in. I have a feeling when wee little one arrives everyone will be happy doing the baby friendly activities. 🙂 Baby’s transform us ….. I think they have magical powers. 🙂

              Reply
  20. Burns the Fire says:
    March 27, 2017 at 11:27 am

    Beautiful, righteous, true! Thanks for this.

    Reply
  21. wordinity says:
    March 30, 2017 at 3:35 pm

    It’s so simple and makes me smile. Loved it.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: