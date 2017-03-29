Mar 29 2017
Give To Me

The gift.

Take me

Where I can witness

Things I cannot create.

Take me

To do

What I have not done.

Inspire me

With love

Charity and compassion.

Fill my life with awe.

Give to me

The excitement of

admiration and appreciation

For the simple and purely good.

This is a gift.

10 thoughts on “Give To Me

  1. Carolin Messier says:
    March 29, 2017 at 12:48 am

    Yes. Fantastic gifts.

    Reply
  2. ksbeth says:
    March 29, 2017 at 7:34 am

    yes, the best gifts of all. and love the pic –

    Reply
  3. vanbytheriver says:
    March 29, 2017 at 8:11 am

    The simple and purely good…those are the very best ! Good to notice.

    Reply
  4. Priceless Joy says:
    March 29, 2017 at 9:13 am

    A beautiful waterfall scene would surely do that! 🙂

    Reply
  5. Mark David Goodson says:
    March 29, 2017 at 10:01 am

    Beautiful. You have a gift. Like the gift you wax poetic about. It restores. And nourishes.

    Reply
  6. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    March 29, 2017 at 10:08 am

    A wonderful gift. Love this. ❤

    Reply
  7. Lynz Real Cooking says:
    March 29, 2017 at 10:51 am

    Wow Colleen, so beautiful! The drawing and the words, they really compliment each other in an amazing way!

    Reply
  8. mewhoami says:
    March 29, 2017 at 12:45 pm

    Like looking at the world through a child’s eyes. So exciting, mesmerizing and pure. That’s the way we should all see the world. It is truly a gift.

    Reply
  9. Peter's pondering says:
    March 29, 2017 at 5:59 pm

    Thank goodness the world if so full of the simple and purely good!

    Reply

