The gift.
Take me
Where I can witness
Things I cannot create.
Take me
To do
What I have not done.
Inspire me
With love
Charity and compassion.
Fill my life with awe.
Give to me
The excitement of
admiration and appreciation
For the simple and purely good.
This is a gift.
Yes. Fantastic gifts.
Thank you Carolin.
yes, the best gifts of all. and love the pic –
The simple and purely good…those are the very best ! Good to notice.
A beautiful waterfall scene would surely do that! 🙂
Beautiful. You have a gift. Like the gift you wax poetic about. It restores. And nourishes.
A wonderful gift. Love this. ❤
Wow Colleen, so beautiful! The drawing and the words, they really compliment each other in an amazing way!
Like looking at the world through a child’s eyes. So exciting, mesmerizing and pure. That’s the way we should all see the world. It is truly a gift.
Thank goodness the world if so full of the simple and purely good!