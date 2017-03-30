Mar 30 2017
3 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Paralleled Distance

As you stand

You may be

On someone else’s horizon.

Our paralleled distance

Creates a vista.

Or-

You stand there

I stand here.

From here you are there.

From here I am here.

From there I am there.

From there you are here.

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , ,

3 thoughts on “Paralleled Distance

  1. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    March 30, 2017 at 9:34 am

    I feel closer to you already. 🙂

    Reply
  2. ksbeth says:
    March 30, 2017 at 11:16 am

    a matter of perspective

    Reply
  3. Lynz Real Cooking says:
    March 30, 2017 at 3:08 pm

    Profound, love the drawing

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: