As you stand
You may be
On someone else’s horizon.
Our paralleled distance
Creates a vista.
Or-
You stand there
I stand here.
From here you are there.
From here I am here.
From there I am there.
From there you are here.
I feel closer to you already. 🙂
a matter of perspective
Profound, love the drawing