Mar 31 2017
29 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

I Sit Across From People

I sit across from people on a regular basis and ask them their stories.

I have heard hundreds, more likely, thousands of stories.

Some of these stories have made me laugh, or cry, be more curious, or be less curious.  I have felt possibly every emotion one could feel while talking to another human being.  I have walked outside and lifted my face, in separate but equally as intense moments, to both the sun and the rain and been so very grateful to be able to do so.   I have had moments where I found it difficult to get up and walk away, and I have had moments where I walked out and kept walking as far as I could go.  There are stories that will never leave me. There are stories I beg my psyche to forget.  There are faces I smile at the memory of, and faces I pray forgiveness for.

I have had the pleasure of people pure and kind.

I have had the horror of people dark and angry.

I still suffer the pains of people harmed.

I still question how any could harm the way they do.

I have been taught the truth of love.

I have been taught lies disguised as love.

I have walked away feeling sorry for someone.

I have walked away feeling sorry for me.

I sit across from people to hear their stories.

Never have I left one

Without feeling the story.

29 thoughts on “I Sit Across From People

  1. Transit Address says:
    March 31, 2017 at 2:53 am

    it reminds me of a very special song…
    I need another story
    something to get off my chest
    my life is kinda boring
    need something that i can confess

    Reply
  2. wanjiku_kamanja says:
    March 31, 2017 at 3:02 am

    Woow….interesting piece

    Reply
  3. vikas905 says:
    March 31, 2017 at 3:27 am

    Excel

    Reply
  4. vanbytheriver says:
    March 31, 2017 at 7:15 am

    That is the beauty of the human experience. Good for you for taking it all in !

    Reply
  5. Jim McKeever says:
    March 31, 2017 at 7:24 am

    Humanity is reflected in stories. Colleen, you have the gifts of empathy, compassion and insight, with the added gift of sharing that human connection so eloquently. You are Oliver Sacks’ sentient being, in touch with the world.

    Reply
  6. Ann Koplow says:
    March 31, 2017 at 8:28 am

    I’m feeling your story now, with gratitude.

    Reply
  7. ksbeth says:
    March 31, 2017 at 8:51 am

    what an interesting perspective you have – sitting there across from them, taking it all in, without judgement, but there is no way to protect your heart. i’m sure this has made you an even more compassionate person, it would be impossible for it not to have an impact on you. but it still can be a huge burden to carry, a double edged sword.

    Reply
    • Chatter Master says:
      March 31, 2017 at 2:47 pm

      That’s it in a nutshell Beth. The not being able to protect one’s own heart. Thank you for what you said, I hope I’ve grown because of it. Carrying those double edged swords can be tricky.

      Reply
  8. Priceless Joy says:
    March 31, 2017 at 9:28 am

    That’s very powerful Colleen! You know how to experience the very essence of a human being!

    Reply
  9. Jazzy Rae says:
    March 31, 2017 at 10:17 am

    Such a great message, and powerfully written. Thank you. 🙂

    Reply
  10. goldenbrodie says:
    March 31, 2017 at 10:26 am

    Oh Colleen, you are the caring ears that every human with a heart desires…you care. I embrace your thoughts.

    Reply
  11. Carolin Messier says:
    March 31, 2017 at 10:50 am

    Sharing our stories is what makes us human. Feeling heard is feeling alive.

    Reply
  12. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    March 31, 2017 at 11:18 am

    We do love to hear each others’ stories. With you on this one. 🙂

    Reply
  13. moonwatcher51 says:
    March 31, 2017 at 1:40 pm

    We experience another dimension through your stories. Sometimes it’s poignant and sometimes thought provoking, but always from the heart.

    Reply
  14. skyblue4443 says:
    March 31, 2017 at 2:15 pm

    I love reading things like this so I always have something to think about.

    Reply

