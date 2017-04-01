Apr 01 2017
11 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Holding On

This

Was in my head.

I don’t know why.

But I do know it.

And her.

I just want to tell her

Don’t let go.

11 thoughts on “Holding On

  1. 1Wise-Woman says:
    April 1, 2017 at 1:56 am

    Ahhh… that picture is always in my head too. And she says the same thing… “Hold on, don’t let go”

    Reply
  2. empowerrmind says:
    April 1, 2017 at 3:58 am

    Nice

    Reply
  4. ksbeth says:
    April 1, 2017 at 5:21 am

    ever.

    Reply
  5. sheetwistedfashion says:
    April 1, 2017 at 7:42 am

    Wow I felt like this spoke to me , as if this was me.

    Reply
  6. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    April 1, 2017 at 12:05 pm

    Reply

