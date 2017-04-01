This
Was in my head.
I don’t know why.
But I do know it.
And her.
I just want to tell her
Don’t let go.
Ahhh… that picture is always in my head too. And she says the same thing… “Hold on, don’t let go”
There’s so much to hold on for. Thank you 1Wise-Woman 🙂
Nice
Thank you Empowerrmind 🙂
[…] Source: Holding On […]
Thank you LincolnLifeSite 🙂
ever.
❤
Wow I felt like this spoke to me , as if this was me.
Then it served one of it’s reasons for being created 🙂 Thank you!
