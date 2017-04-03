The View From Here

He keeps telling me he is taller than me.
He doesn’t get it.
He’s not.
As long as I can see over someone’s head
They are not taller than me.
How can I see over someone’s head
If they are taller than I?
Right!! ;D
I’m glad someone understands! 😉
Nice post!
i love it
Thank you Crimsonphantoms! 🙂
🙂
🙂 thx
btw can you please read my blog?
I did! It is very eye catching. I don’t game, but I bet others who do really like your ‘place’. 🙂
thank you 🙂
thanks 🙂 🙂
it’s all in the view –
We know what we see 🙂
YES!!! Colleen, this is exactly the argument I use. HOW can I see over someone else’s head when I am shorter than them?! Love this 🙂
Chuckling…perspective’s a hell of a thing…
Hahaha! Looks like you are on your tippey toes!! LOL!
Out of body experience or you’re simply taking off flying. 🙂