Apr 03 2017
Chatter Master

The View From Here

He keeps telling me he is taller than me.

He doesn’t get it.

He’s not.

As long as I can see over someone’s head

They are not taller than me.

How can I see over someone’s head

If they are taller than I?

17 thoughts on “The View From Here

  1. wanderlustic sunshine says:
    April 3, 2017 at 12:50 am

    Right!! ;D

  2. crimsonphantoms says:
    April 3, 2017 at 2:01 am

    Nice post!
    i love it

  3. crimsonphantoms says:
    April 3, 2017 at 2:01 am

    btw can you please read my blog?

  4. ksbeth says:
    April 3, 2017 at 5:15 am

    it’s all in the view –

  5. Ocean Bream says:
    April 3, 2017 at 7:30 am

    YES!!! Colleen, this is exactly the argument I use. HOW can I see over someone else’s head when I am shorter than them?! Love this 🙂

  6. Mark David Goodson says:
    April 3, 2017 at 8:44 am

    Chuckling…perspective’s a hell of a thing…

  7. Priceless Joy says:
    April 3, 2017 at 8:48 am

    Hahaha! Looks like you are on your tippey toes!! LOL!

  8. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    April 3, 2017 at 10:10 am

    Out of body experience or you’re simply taking off flying. 🙂

