Even doing something you enjoy
Can be lonely.
But there comes a certain exquisite
Feeling
Of affection
For that loneliness
When once submerged into it
It oddly fills you
And that loneliness
Completes the passion.
yes, there are solitary experiences that fill us, like a room full of light