Apr 04 2017
1 Comment
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

It Oddly Fills You

Even doing something you enjoy

Can be lonely.

But there comes a certain exquisite

Feeling

Of affection

For that loneliness

When once submerged into it

It oddly fills you

And that loneliness

Completes the passion.

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , ,

One thought on “It Oddly Fills You

  1. ksbeth says:
    April 4, 2017 at 4:49 am

    yes, there are solitary experiences that fill us, like a room full of light

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: