In The Dark Of The Night

I woke in the middle of the night
Sat up in bed
And swept my arm majestically in front of me
To confirm and appreciate
All of the people.
Then I laid back down to slumber.
The people acknowledged.
I was alert enough to remember this moment,
Adjust the pillow as I lie back down,
But not enough to wonder why there might be an audience watching me sleep.
True story.
It’s important to thank the peoples who are there.
Even when they aren’t.
Advertisements
Well, it’s good to have an imagination…funny.
I am a visual person, so when I was reading this, was LOLing. Cat looked at me suspiciously. True.
so funny and i totally get this –