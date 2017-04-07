In The Dark Of The Night

I woke in the middle of the night

Sat up in bed

And swept my arm majestically in front of me

To confirm and appreciate

All of the people.

Then I laid back down to slumber.

The people acknowledged.

I was alert enough to remember this moment,

Adjust the pillow as I lie back down,

But not enough to wonder why there might be an audience watching me sleep.

True story.

It’s important to thank the peoples who are there.

Even when they aren’t.