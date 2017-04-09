Apr 09 2017
1 Comment
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

There Are Days

There are days

Such glorious days

To exist

And

Your energy

Attracts the sun.

One thought on “There Are Days

  1. dianasschwenk says:
    April 9, 2017 at 9:30 am

    There are Colleen, like Sunday mornings… ❤
    Diana xo

    Reply

