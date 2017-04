I sat across from almost a century.

A century embedded into one reality.

He was small in stature.

I felt at once

That I towered over him

And yet

Was dwarfed by his existence.

He lived life through things we will never understand

Or know.

I am in awe of the life

And the age.

Then

He said

There’s nothing that makes an old man feel older than not knowing what’s going on in the world.

I hate dementia.