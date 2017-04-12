Apr 12 2017
8 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Held Back…

There are certain advantages

To discovering what is holding you back.

When you learn who to blame

You can take charge.

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , ,

8 thoughts on “Held Back…

  1. jupitermagic says:
    April 12, 2017 at 4:04 am

    true

    Reply
  2. ksbeth says:
    April 12, 2017 at 5:49 am

    sometimes it’s hard to see yourself through the trees –

    Reply
  3. jmgoyder says:
    April 12, 2017 at 8:13 am

    Yeah, so true! I keep holding myself back – love this illustration – you are amazing at expressing deep@meaningful so profoundly and yet so simply!

    Reply
  4. April says:
    April 12, 2017 at 8:30 am

    so very true!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: