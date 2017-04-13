There are things
I want you to see.
I hope to spend a good bit of life
Showing
Some of them
To you.
And if dreams come true
Be an inspiration
For you to spend your life looking
Forever
For more.
wow!
What a very lucky child ❤
what an amazing gift you offer –
Thank you showing us these things.
Lucky little one 🙂