Apr 13 2017
5 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

There Are Things

There are things

I want you to see.

I hope to spend a good bit of life

Showing

Some of them

To you.

And if dreams come true

Be an inspiration

For you to spend your life looking

Forever

For more.

5 thoughts on “There Are Things

  1. jupitermagic says:
    April 13, 2017 at 12:18 am

    wow!

    Reply
  2. Ocean Bream says:
    April 13, 2017 at 2:36 am

    What a very lucky child ❤

    Reply
  3. ksbeth says:
    April 13, 2017 at 5:01 am

    what an amazing gift you offer –

    Reply
  4. Ann Koplow says:
    April 13, 2017 at 6:33 am

    Thank you showing us these things.

    Reply
  5. goldenbrodie says:
    April 13, 2017 at 9:47 am

    Lucky little one 🙂

    Reply

