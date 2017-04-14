Pepsi, I Am Not Offended

I just viewed Pepsi’s controversial commercial for the first time.
I’m sure this will not be a popular stance, but I was not offended.
I watched as a movement of people who appear to be advocating for peace and inclusion, takes to the streets, to be heard.
People are encouraged to join them, by others, or by their own feelings.
What I take from it so far is that part of the intention is to build rapport.
Inclusion.
Acceptance.
Inclusion.
How many real life situations have gone viral in this hypocritical world, where protestor and other protestor, or protestor and law, meet; a kind gesture is caught between the two ‘sides’. Something is exchanged from one side to the other; a hug, a rose, a tear, a bottle of water… And the world applauds.
Here, a simple commercial showing and advocating peace and inclusion incorporates a usually trending moment to sell-because that’s what ads do-and now it’s offensive.
The commercial showed people rejoicing because a human being doing his job accepted a kind gesture from someone in a movement.
I hope the world forgives me for being simple minded. But I feel it was that simple. It was a kind gesture.
The commercial did not show the world’s problems being resolved. It did not minimize anyone’s issues by a kind act. Give a pop. Be kind to one another. And they moved on.
And you know what? I think there are a lot more of these moments than we see. Because as the world just proved, this kind of action, consideration and kindness does not sell. So why promote it, right?
I accepted this commercial for it’s intention. To sell pop. To use kindness and trending moments to sell pop-because that’s what advertising does. And I appreciated the message of ‘be kind’.
The movement was not offensive.
The officers were not offensive.
The gesture was not offensive.
Be kind.
Be kind.
Be kind.
For whatever reason people were offended, okay. I just wanted to share why I was not.
Some people may use the word ‘soda’. I do not. No offense meant.
I haven’t seen the commercial yet, but I can see it in my mind, and can appreciate your perspective 😊
Thank you Tara. I suppose it is all about perspective. Mine was pretty basic. I didn’t look into it for a deeper meaning or anything.
I appreciate your opinion. After I viewed it, I said to myself “okay.” It looked like people who were consumed with their lives all of a sudden realizing their was something bigger, and more. I guess having a Jenner as the person was offensive to some as her brand is not usually one associated with Protest and The Betterment of the World.
However with that being said…I wasn’t offended either. I really don’t care about a commercial. The issues in the world is bigger than a silly commercial.
Thank you Charlene Bullard. I appreciate your feedback. I don’t know much about the Jenners/Kardashians so I don’t associate them with much of anything. Truthfully if someone had shown me this commercial without all of the hype being known, I don’t know that I would have known who she was. And I agree with you completely, the problems in this world are bigger than a silly commercial.
Yes!!! Much Bigger!!!
Wouldn’t it be nice, though, if this WAS our biggest problem? Sigh. Dreams.
I’m with you all the way Colleen, even to calling pop, pop!
Why so many nowadays find the need to get offended, often to horrible, vitriolic, violent, extremes, just because some else has been offended, or they feel that it is the right thing to do, I cannot understand.
People – do not jump on the bandwagon. In fact, grab the side of it and help stop the bandwagon altogether. By joining in you are just making things worse.
Everyone is entitled to their own opinion, but not entitled to try to force that opinion on others, or to be nasty to others with an alternative opinion.
End of rant!
Hi Colleen, a wonderful text! I have to agree, I did not find this offensive. As one commented, there are so many things to be concerned with, encouraging inclusion is not one of them.