Apr 18 2017
4 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

We’ve Probably All Sat Here

The chair of disbelief.

 

I’m surprised we haven’t crushed it by now.

4 thoughts on “We’ve Probably All Sat Here

  1. Carolin Messier says:
    April 18, 2017 at 12:14 am

    Made me laugh. I love how you just dig in with your pen and your words and say the truth, no BS. Priceless.

  2. russtowne says:
    April 18, 2017 at 12:21 am

    The trick, I think, is to keep our spirits from being crushed. I’d say yours is quite intact.

  3. 1Wise-Woman says:
    April 18, 2017 at 1:02 am

    I do believe I am currently occupying said chair…

  4. Ocean Bream says:
    April 18, 2017 at 2:06 am

    The image along with your words made me chuckle this morning! 😀 I’m surprised too, haha!

