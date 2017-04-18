We’ve Probably All Sat Here

The chair of disbelief.
I’m surprised we haven’t crushed it by now.
Made me laugh. I love how you just dig in with your pen and your words and say the truth, no BS. Priceless.
The trick, I think, is to keep our spirits from being crushed. I’d say yours is quite intact.
I do believe I am currently occupying said chair…
The image along with your words made me chuckle this morning! 😀 I’m surprised too, haha!
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
Made me laugh. I love how you just dig in with your pen and your words and say the truth, no BS. Priceless.
The trick, I think, is to keep our spirits from being crushed. I’d say yours is quite intact.
I do believe I am currently occupying said chair…
The image along with your words made me chuckle this morning! 😀 I’m surprised too, haha!