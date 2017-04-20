Apr 20 2017
3 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Those Words On The Back

Live,

Live as well as you can.

Live,

Live as imperfectly as you will.

Live,

Live with all your might.

.

I keep in mind with all of my heart

Those who matter most

And the message I want them to hear.

  1. Dhanashree says:
    April 20, 2017 at 3:10 am

    Wonderful message to share with loved ones!

  2. reocochran says:
    April 20, 2017 at 6:36 am

    I think your back cover message is everything one needs to be happy ❤ . . . I especially like including the message of "imperfectly" living. Gives us all a chance to be human, make mistakes and forgive ourselves. 🙂

  3. ksbeth says:
    April 20, 2017 at 7:30 am

    what a lovely gift for those you love

