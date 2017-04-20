Those Words On The Back

Live,
Live as well as you can.
Live as imperfectly as you will.
Live with all your might.
.
I keep in mind with all of my heart
Those who matter most
And the message I want them to hear.
Wonderful message to share with loved ones!
I think your back cover message is everything one needs to be happy ❤ . . . I especially like including the message of "imperfectly" living. Gives us all a chance to be human, make mistakes and forgive ourselves. 🙂
what a lovely gift for those you love
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
Wonderful message to share with loved ones!
I think your back cover message is everything one needs to be happy ❤ . . . I especially like including the message of "imperfectly" living. Gives us all a chance to be human, make mistakes and forgive ourselves. 🙂
what a lovely gift for those you love