No Matter What I Am

No matter my strength

I want gentle known.

No matter my tenderness

I want strength within.

I want patience

Without losing my impulsivity.

I want kindness as a rule

But anger sometimes serves a purpose.

No matter what I am in a moment

It does not exist in my every moment.

 

6 thoughts on “No Matter What I Am

  1. pamelezz says:
    April 21, 2017 at 4:25 am

    Another great poem, sometimes your poetry makes me want to cry, and other times I laugh so hard I nearly fall off my chair. veronica@wRiteInK

  2. pamelezz says:
    April 21, 2017 at 4:27 am

    Hi, Another nice poem sometimes I want to cry when I read your poems, and other times I laugh so hard I nearly fall off my chair. veronica@wRiteInK

  3. goldenbrodie says:
    April 21, 2017 at 7:57 am

    You have embraced the balanced of our lives that can exist. I’m on it with you…and your touching butterfly.

  4. ksbeth says:
    April 21, 2017 at 9:05 am

    it’s an ongoing balancing act. love the visual –

  5. taylormitch says:
    April 21, 2017 at 9:10 am

    Thanks for the great words of wisdom. Always remember to live each day to the fullest

  6. kerrymckim says:
    April 21, 2017 at 11:08 am

    I love this. Balance is so hard to achieve.

