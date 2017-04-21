No matter my strength
I want gentle known.
No matter my tenderness
I want strength within.
I want patience
Without losing my impulsivity.
I want kindness as a rule
But anger sometimes serves a purpose.
No matter what I am in a moment
It does not exist in my every moment.
Another great poem, sometimes your poetry makes me want to cry, and other times I laugh so hard I nearly fall off my chair. veronica@wRiteInK
You have embraced the balanced of our lives that can exist. I’m on it with you…and your touching butterfly.
it’s an ongoing balancing act. love the visual –
Thanks for the great words of wisdom. Always remember to live each day to the fullest
I love this. Balance is so hard to achieve.