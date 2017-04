I was sitting on the porch.

Evening was fast approaching.

I was slowly unwinding.

I felt him looking at me.

Just to my left.

I look.

He is looking.

But I already knew that.

I say what?

He says do you have any idea how beautiful you are?

I scoff.

He holds my gaze and says I know you don’t think you are beautiful but I know you are.

I don’t know what he knows.

But.

I know love.

Just sitting on my porch.