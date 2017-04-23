I met a new neighbor today.
I think he liked me.
Thank God.
Conan The Conqueror.
Were you defeated, or just well and truly licked?
and what’s not to love? on both sides )
Lots of big love on both sides. wonderful
Oh bring him over here. ❤
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
Were you defeated, or just well and truly licked?
and what’s not to love? on both sides )
Lots of big love on both sides. wonderful
Oh bring him over here. ❤