Apr 23 2017
4 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

The Conqueror

I met a new neighbor today.

I think he liked me.

Thank God.

Conan The Conqueror.

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , ,

4 thoughts on “The Conqueror

  1. Peter's pondering says:
    April 23, 2017 at 7:23 am

    Were you defeated, or just well and truly licked?

    Reply
  2. ksbeth says:
    April 23, 2017 at 8:28 am

    and what’s not to love? on both sides )

    Reply
  3. goldenbrodie says:
    April 23, 2017 at 9:01 am

    Lots of big love on both sides. wonderful

    Reply
  4. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    April 23, 2017 at 10:27 am

    Oh bring him over here. ❤

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: