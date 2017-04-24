Apr 24 2017
Chatter Master

Wake Up Your Soul

There are things Music

Can do for you.

That nothing else can.

Wake up your soul.

  1. Carolin Messier says:
    April 24, 2017 at 12:11 am

    Hell yeah! Jammin’.

  2. Marissa Bergen says:
    April 24, 2017 at 12:22 am

    (Loud electric guitars and screaming vocals!!)

  3. jyotithelight says:
    April 24, 2017 at 12:51 am

    Music can do wonders to us❤

  4. samba2017 says:
    April 24, 2017 at 12:59 am

    Very true. I could much easier live without than without my iPod!

  5. Hedgehogsbiscuitscats says:
    April 24, 2017 at 4:49 am

    One of the only things…

  6. ksbeth says:
    April 24, 2017 at 5:09 am

    so cute, and yes!

  7. reocochran says:
    April 24, 2017 at 6:31 am

    Yes! Music, I’ve got the music in me, too! 🎠🎶🎸

