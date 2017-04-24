There are things Music
Can do for you.
That nothing else can.
Wake up your soul.
Hell yeah! Jammin’.
I’m glad this connects us 🙂
(Loud electric guitars and screaming vocals!!)
Screaming (though not sure what I’d be screaming….) But I’m there with you!
Music can do wonders to us❤
That is the truth!!! 🙂
Very true. I could much easier live without than without my iPod!
That is the truth!!!! 🙂
One of the only things…
….that can lift us without physically touching us.
And time travel us back into times of emotional stirring…..
so cute, and yes!
Thank you Beth 🙂
Yes! Music, I’ve got the music in me, too! 🎠🎶🎸
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
Hell yeah! Jammin’.
I’m glad this connects us 🙂
(Loud electric guitars and screaming vocals!!)
Screaming (though not sure what I’d be screaming….) But I’m there with you!
Music can do wonders to us❤
That is the truth!!! 🙂
Very true. I could much easier live without than without my iPod!
That is the truth!!!! 🙂
One of the only things…
….that can lift us without physically touching us.
And time travel us back into times of emotional stirring…..
so cute, and yes!
Thank you Beth 🙂
Yes! Music, I’ve got the music in me, too! 🎠🎶🎸