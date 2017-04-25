Apr 25 2017
3 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Nothing

Nothing.

And that’s okay.

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , ,

3 thoughts on “Nothing

  1. vanbytheriver says:
    April 25, 2017 at 8:29 am

    Sometimes, nothing is perfect !

    Reply
  2. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    April 25, 2017 at 9:26 am

    I agree with vandytheriver. Very Zen. 😉

    Reply
  3. Peter's pondering says:
    April 25, 2017 at 10:39 am

    I like a lot of nothing in my life!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: