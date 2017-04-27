Apr 27 2017
By Chatter Master

A Little Bit Better

You know…. we go through life.  Living it.  Not always paying attention.  Sometimes paying way too much attention.   Before we know it we move in and out of different eras of our existence.

Then.

Someone pops back into your life.

Unexpectedly handing you the kind of gift you can’t ask for.  You can’t buy.  You can’t put on a list.

And tells you thank you.  Thank you for being part of their world.

And just like that there is a new level of value added to your life.   Even if it was there all along in someone else’s heart and thoughts.  They gift you with their feelings and memories.

How great a gift to give someone?  To tell someone…

That you mattered.  That you made a difference.  That you are thought of fondly.

This is a gift that will keep giving.  Can be taken anywhere.   And used forever.

Thank you.

I will cherish this gift, forever.

