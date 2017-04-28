Imperfect and Unpolished

There is a recurring theme in my thoughts.

I’m not perfect.

I’m not exact.

I’m not polished.

I never feel fully accomplished in anything I do.

This isn’t self deprecating. It’s self awareness.

In this regard I feel the same way I did as a younger version of me, and have consistently felt this way all of my life.

But the interesting thing is that as I’ve grown my feelings towards this recurring theme have changed.

These things aren’t bad things. They just are.

They don’t stop me. They may have paused me a time or two in my life. But stop me? No.

These things are truths. These truths aren’t bad.

I’ve kind of grown fond of being Imperfect. Inexact. And unpolished.

And don’t mistake “I never feel fully accomplished in anything I do” as a negative. I feel that what I have accomplished, could be improved, or has not yet been completed. There’s always room to improve one’s existence, yes?

It makes me quite unique, finding the joy that I do, in being these things.

Imperfect. Inexact. Unpolished.