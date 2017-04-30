Apr 30 2017
8 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

It Matters Where I’m Not

It doesn’t always matter where I am,

Sometimes it matters where I’m not.

I’m not down there.

Going to and from.

I’m up here.

Going to and from.

I like it better.

8 thoughts on “It Matters Where I’m Not

  1. Kathy says:
    April 30, 2017 at 12:14 am

    Looks more relaxing up there. 🙂

    Reply
  2. Ann Koplow says:
    April 30, 2017 at 8:05 am

    It matters that we’re here, Colleen.

    Reply
  3. ksbeth says:
    April 30, 2017 at 8:06 am

    yes, up there, to and from. much better

    Reply
  4. Priceless Joy says:
    April 30, 2017 at 8:35 am

    Beautiful bike, Colleen!

    Reply
  5. Hedgehogsbiscuitscats says:
    April 30, 2017 at 9:41 am

    Nice wheels!! 🙂

    Reply
  6. Yahia El-Shall says:
    April 30, 2017 at 10:05 am

    Beautiful bike

    Reply
  7. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    April 30, 2017 at 10:55 am

    🙂

    Reply
  8. Marissa Bergen says:
    April 30, 2017 at 12:58 pm

    Nice bike! I like the orange wheels.

    Reply

