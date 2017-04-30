It doesn’t always matter where I am,
Sometimes it matters where I’m not.
I’m not down there.
Going to and from.
I’m up here.
Going to and from.
I like it better.
Looks more relaxing up there. 🙂
It matters that we’re here, Colleen.
yes, up there, to and from. much better
Beautiful bike, Colleen!
Nice wheels!! 🙂
Beautiful bike
🙂
Nice bike! I like the orange wheels.