The Journey You Know

I’m in awe of people who know the truth of their journey
From an early age.
I have done some wonderful things so far in my own journey.
Even though I never knew what it was I was supposed to do.
There are things that I truly considered while I was growing up.
I would have made a great nun.
I would have been horrible about going to church.
But I would have been faithfully strong.
I would have made a phenomenal cowgirl.
As long as I didn’t have to shoot anything,
Well I would have been okay shootin’ tin cans.
I think I could have gotten pretty good with ropin’.
And ridin’.
And spittin’, as long as I didn’t have to chew t’bacco.
I’d have made a great motorcycle mechanic.
I love the smell of motorcycles.
I love getting dirty.
As long as I know I can clean up.
.
There’s a journey I know,
Because I’m living it.
But there’s a journey I don’t yet know,
Because I haven’t made up my mind yet.
You make a phenomenally great blogger.