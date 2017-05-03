Hide and Seek

No matter how well I hide.
Guilt
Always finds me.
If you see me
Please don’t rat me out.
Guilt has the edge.
Yup, those times I feel guilty, that’s what it feels like Colleen! ❤
Diana xo
I seeeeeeeeeeeeee you. But I wont tell.
