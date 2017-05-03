May 03 2017
2 Comments
By Chatter Master

Hide and Seek

No matter how well I hide.

Guilt

Always finds me.

If you see me

Please don’t rat me out.

Guilt has the edge.

Hide and Seek

  1. dianasschwenk says:
    May 3, 2017 at 8:27 am

    Yup, those times I feel guilty, that’s what it feels like Colleen! ❤
    Diana xo

    Reply
  2. OUT says:
    May 3, 2017 at 8:53 am

    I seeeeeeeeeeeeee you. But I wont tell.

    Reply

