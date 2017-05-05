It’s Not A Jump Rope

There is no explanation for some things.

Or reason.

None.

Days ago I was driving through a little town.

As I pulled up to a stop sign, I was pulling abreast two little children standing in a yard to the left of the road. The oldest child appeared to be about a 9 or 10 years old girl. Something was clicking in my head that there was something wrong with what I was seeing. But I was driving and not focused on the child. Yet. As I came to a complete stop two new children were riding their bikes and approached the girl. One went right up to the girl.

The other child, a little boy, stopped, and immediately jerked himself backwards just as his bike stopped. He managed to get his feet on the ground but barely.

I looked closer.

Then I realized what I was seeing.

Draped across the girl’s shoulders was a snake.

A snake.

A snake that hung down each side of her for two to three feet. The snake had to be 8 to 10 foot long. Or fifty.

I thought I was going to throw up.

I did not dawdle.

Nor continue to look.

The girl was smiling. I remember that much. I was leaving.

Days later I am still asking myself….

There are some things I cannot unsee.