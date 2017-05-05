May 05 2017
2 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

It’s Not A Jump Rope

There is no explanation for some things.

Or reason.

None.

Days ago I was driving through a little town.

As I pulled up to a stop sign, I was pulling abreast two little children standing in a yard to the left of the road.  The oldest child appeared to be about a 9 or 10 years old girl.  Something was clicking in my head that there was something wrong with what I was seeing.  But I was driving and not focused on the child.  Yet.  As I came to a complete stop two new children were riding their bikes and approached the girl.  One went right up to the girl.

The other child, a little boy, stopped, and immediately jerked himself backwards just as his bike stopped.  He managed to get his feet on the ground but barely.

I looked closer.

Then I realized what I was seeing.

Draped across the girl’s shoulders was a snake.

A snake.

A snake that hung down each side of her for two to three feet.  The snake had to be 8 to 10 foot long.  Or fifty.

                      I could not make myself draw a snake.  So it’s a jump rope.  

I thought I was going to throw up.

I did not dawdle.

Nor continue to look.

The girl was smiling.  I remember that much.  I was leaving.

Days later I am still asking myself….

There are some things I cannot unsee.

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , , , ,

2 thoughts on “It’s Not A Jump Rope

  1. Robert Varga says:
    May 5, 2017 at 12:16 am

    Surrealistic

    Reply
  2. ksbeth says:
    May 5, 2017 at 5:46 am

    yiiiiiiiikesssss!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: