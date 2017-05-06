Owned The World

I woke up this morning.
And found the world to be mine.
Completely
Mine.
Then everyone woke up and stole it from me.
Thieves.
Reblogged this on bridgesburning and commented:
My friend Colleen has it right!😉
I immediately thought of less lady like words than thieves. Have reposted for all early risers!
LOL! So true!!
Cute 😀 😀
Early morning, my favorite.
I’ll steal this time together to express gratitude for this post, Colleen.
Colleen, this is a beautiful image and thanks so much for letting you know about your state of mind the day after this beautiful experience! The “thieves” of joy and beauty are often trying to burst our bubbles! (sad face)
If you don’t mind sharing the place this covered bridge is, I would love to check it out someday. I would write it in my journal for safe keeping. . .
Hope this is a peaceful and wonderful weekend for you and the hubby. 🌲
That is so good. I know the feeling. I love that bridge, the photo is wonderful. Happy weekend my friend. 🙂
Cool bike! 🙂