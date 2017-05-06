May 06 2017
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Owned The World

I woke up this morning.

And found the world to be mine.

Completely

Mine.

 Then everyone woke up and stole it from me.

Thieves.

9 thoughts on “Owned The World

  1. Bridgesburning Chris says:
    May 6, 2017 at 8:33 am

    My friend Colleen has it right!😉

  2. Bridgesburning Chris says:
    May 6, 2017 at 8:35 am

    I immediately thought of less lady like words than thieves. Have reposted for all early risers!

  3. Priceless Joy says:
    May 6, 2017 at 8:45 am

    LOL! So true!!

  4. Ilakkiyaa says:
    May 6, 2017 at 9:00 am

    Cute 😀 😀

  5. Carolin Messier says:
    May 6, 2017 at 9:51 am

    Early morning, my favorite.

  6. Ann Koplow says:
    May 6, 2017 at 10:07 am

    I’ll steal this time together to express gratitude for this post, Colleen.

  7. reocochran says:
    May 6, 2017 at 10:08 am

    Colleen, this is a beautiful image and thanks so much for letting you know about your state of mind the day after this beautiful experience! The “thieves” of joy and beauty are often trying to burst our bubbles! (sad face)
    If you don’t mind sharing the place this covered bridge is, I would love to check it out someday. I would write it in my journal for safe keeping. . .
    Hope this is a peaceful and wonderful weekend for you and the hubby. 🌲

  8. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    May 6, 2017 at 10:26 am

    That is so good. I know the feeling. I love that bridge, the photo is wonderful. Happy weekend my friend. 🙂

  9. Dino says:
    May 6, 2017 at 12:00 pm

    Cool bike! 🙂

