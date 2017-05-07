May 07 2017
1 Comment
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Like Life It’s Self

In the midst of this

I see both comedy and elegance.

Like life it’s self.

One thought on “Like Life It’s Self

  1. reocochran says:
    May 7, 2017 at 12:57 am

    Colleen, I am happy to be able to see elegance and this makes me feel cheerful. I’m so glad you “see” comedy! 😀
    I don’t see a lot of comedy in life, but try to stay sunny despite its serious state of existence.

    Reply

