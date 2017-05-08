May 08 2017
Doesn’t Mean It’s For You

My friend and I went on a hike.

We picked a trail to traverse from beginning to end.

Then we would have to turn around and go right back.

We went 2.5 miles and came across a sign.

It told us to get on to the trail we were just on

Was in the opposite direction of where we had just come from.

We knew where we had come from,

And we knew where we had to go.

We trusted that.

And went where we had to go.

Not where the sign told us to go.

Lesson learned.

Don’t trust every sign.

Just because you see it,

Doesn’t mean it’s for you.

