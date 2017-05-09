May 09 2017
1 Comment
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Play To Your Strengths

 

I can sit still

And

I can listen.

But not as well

As I can Get up

And do it.

 

 

 

 

🙂

 

One thought on “Play To Your Strengths

  1. Debra says:
    May 9, 2017 at 1:00 am

    And I have faith in you! Go for it!

