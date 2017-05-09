Play To Your Strengths

I can sit still
And
I can listen.
But not as well
As I can Get up
And do it.
🙂
And I have faith in you! Go for it!
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
And I have faith in you! Go for it!