May 11 2017
2 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

No Ugly Today

I witnessed something ugly.

And I started to write about it.

Because that’s part of what I do,

Pay attention to my day,

And take note of what happens.

Good and bad.

But

This was ugly.

And I didn’t want to dump it out into the world.

Not today.

Today,

I will just share some love.

I’d rather imagine sitting on the edge of the earth

With a child still untouched by hate

And show that child

The beauty that exists.

That’s what I’d rather do.

I’m choosing to not spread any ugly today.

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , , , ,

2 thoughts on “No Ugly Today

  1. moonwatcher51 says:
    May 11, 2017 at 12:31 am

    Peaceful. Thank you. I hope it blocks out the ugly.

    Reply
  2. cindy knoke says:
    May 11, 2017 at 1:33 am

    Imagine if we all did that everyday.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: