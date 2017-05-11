No Ugly Today

I witnessed something ugly.

And I started to write about it.

Because that’s part of what I do,

Pay attention to my day,

And take note of what happens.

Good and bad.

But

This was ugly.

And I didn’t want to dump it out into the world.

Not today.

Today,

I will just share some love.

I’d rather imagine sitting on the edge of the earth

With a child still untouched by hate

And show that child

The beauty that exists.

That’s what I’d rather do.

I’m choosing to not spread any ugly today.