No Ugly Today

I witnessed something ugly.
And I started to write about it.
Because that’s part of what I do,
Pay attention to my day,
And take note of what happens.
Good and bad.
But
This was ugly.
And I didn’t want to dump it out into the world.
Not today.
Today,
I will just share some love.
I’d rather imagine sitting on the edge of the earth
With a child still untouched by hate
And show that child
The beauty that exists.
That’s what I’d rather do.
I’m choosing to not spread any ugly today.
Peaceful. Thank you. I hope it blocks out the ugly.
Imagine if we all did that everyday.