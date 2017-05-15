May 15 2017
17 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

It Was Him Or Me….

I was on a bike ride.

Early morning.

Beautiful morning.

Oh my God what a beautiful morning.

I approached the bridge,

I had to take a sharp, very sharp, left

To get on the bridge.

The bridge is not wide enough for two of us.

One, only one.

I took the sharp turn.

Anything larger I would have seen as I approached,

And I would have patiently waited my turn.

But he was too small.

I turned on to the bridge,

All of two and half feet wide

Just wide enough for the handlebars.

And there he was.

On all fours.

I don’t know who was more shocked.

Him.

Or me.

I came to a complete stop.

I grabbed the rail of the bridge so I didn’t have to put my feet down.

He hissed.

He bared his teeth.

Neither of us could move forward without one of us being run over.

Or bitten.

I thought I was more scared of him

But he must have been more scared of me.

Without any warning

He took a flying jump

Off of the side of the bridge.

Death defying actually.

I mean

No holding back.

He jumped.

Hit the bushes and disappeared.

Scared the shit out of me

That damn little squirrel.

17 thoughts on “It Was Him Or Me….

  1. Kathy says:
    May 15, 2017 at 12:40 am

    Thanks for the chuckle, sorry for your scare though. As I read, I pictured a bear, cougar, or maybe a wild dog. 🙂

    Reply
  2. Morpheus Zzz says:
    May 15, 2017 at 1:37 am

    I thought for sure it was going to be White House Press Secretary, Sean Spicer. lol

    Reply
  3. ksbeth says:
    May 15, 2017 at 4:02 am

    those crazy, killer squirrels are among us! )

    Reply
  4. Ann Koplow says:
    May 15, 2017 at 6:20 am

    Another great encounter! ❤

    Reply
  5. Val Boyko says:
    May 15, 2017 at 7:35 am

    Terrific Colleen 😆

    Reply
  6. Priceless Joy says:
    May 15, 2017 at 9:01 am

    Hahahaha! I thought it was going to be a bobcat! LOL!!

    Reply
  7. lbeth1950 says:
    May 15, 2017 at 9:50 am

    Squirrels are suicidal.

    Reply
  8. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    May 15, 2017 at 9:53 am

    Didn’t think it was going to be a squirrel. Still smiling. 🙂

    Reply
  9. goldenbrodie says:
    May 15, 2017 at 2:52 pm

    We have a tribe of these little critters that eat my bird seed, scare off the birds and smash my lovely flowers. Those dang squirrels.

    Reply
  10. Marissa Bergen says:
    May 15, 2017 at 4:41 pm

    Oh man, those squirrels are stealthy bastards!

    Reply
  11. moonwatcher51 says:
    May 15, 2017 at 6:33 pm

    Good thing he had his flying squirrel suit on! Glad you both escaped unscathed.

    Reply

