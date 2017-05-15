It Was Him Or Me….

I was on a bike ride.
Early morning.
Beautiful morning.
Oh my God what a beautiful morning.
I approached the bridge,
I had to take a sharp, very sharp, left
To get on the bridge.
The bridge is not wide enough for two of us.
One, only one.
I took the sharp turn.
Anything larger I would have seen as I approached,
And I would have patiently waited my turn.
But he was too small.
I turned on to the bridge,
All of two and half feet wide
Just wide enough for the handlebars.
And there he was.
On all fours.
I don’t know who was more shocked.
Him.
Or me.
I came to a complete stop.
I grabbed the rail of the bridge so I didn’t have to put my feet down.
He hissed.
He bared his teeth.
Neither of us could move forward without one of us being run over.
Or bitten.
I thought I was more scared of him
But he must have been more scared of me.
Without any warning
He took a flying jump
Off of the side of the bridge.
Death defying actually.
I mean
No holding back.
He jumped.
Hit the bushes and disappeared.
Scared the shit out of me
That damn little squirrel.
Thanks for the chuckle, sorry for your scare though. As I read, I pictured a bear, cougar, or maybe a wild dog. 🙂
I was too, if you add baby wild boar to that list
NOOOOOOOO!!!!! Do tell!!!
I didn’t even tell you about the hissing geese!!!!!
Well, I’m not a fan of hissing geese, I spent my childhood visits at my grandma’s farm running from them and other feathered tormentors. 🙂
I thought for sure it was going to be White House Press Secretary, Sean Spicer. lol
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!! 😉
those crazy, killer squirrels are among us! )
It startled me more, I think, when he leapt from the bridge!!!
Another great encounter! ❤
Terrific Colleen 😆
Hahahaha! I thought it was going to be a bobcat! LOL!!
Squirrels are suicidal.
Didn’t think it was going to be a squirrel. Still smiling. 🙂
We have a tribe of these little critters that eat my bird seed, scare off the birds and smash my lovely flowers. Those dang squirrels.
Oh man, those squirrels are stealthy bastards!
Good thing he had his flying squirrel suit on! Glad you both escaped unscathed.