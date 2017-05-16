May 16 2017
6 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

From Home To The Ball Field

I was ten years old.

I was pedaling my bike like mad.

Riding from home to the ball field to watch a soccer game.

I remember the smell of flowers on that road that made me sweat riding there, but coming back I flew with the wind in my hair and my feet out.

That smell was amazing.

I wouldn’t have smelled it in the car.

I was free!   No worries.  No responsibilities.  No stress.

I had ice cream when I got home.

It was so amazing in it’s simplicity.

And I knew happy.

It’s the kind of feeling you can’t pretend into existence.

Oh I wasn’t ten.

That was yesterday.

What a great interlude to being a grown up.

6 thoughts on “From Home To The Ball Field

  1. Jesska says:
    May 16, 2017 at 2:12 am

    🙂 🙂 🙂 🙂

    Reply
  2. ksbeth says:
    May 16, 2017 at 5:09 am

    yay, a great surprise !

    Reply
  3. Victo Dolore says:
    May 16, 2017 at 7:15 am

    I am jealous. Being a grown up is awesome when you can choose to be kid. 🙂

    Reply
  4. Priceless Joy says:
    May 16, 2017 at 8:52 am

    That sounds and smells wonderful! A lovely memory that you can replay again and again as an adult!

    Reply

