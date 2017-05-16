I was ten years old.
I was pedaling my bike like mad.
Riding from home to the ball field to watch a soccer game.
I remember the smell of flowers on that road that made me sweat riding there, but coming back I flew with the wind in my hair and my feet out.
That smell was amazing.
I wouldn’t have smelled it in the car.
I was free! No worries. No responsibilities. No stress.
I had ice cream when I got home.
It was so amazing in it’s simplicity.
And I knew happy.
It’s the kind of feeling you can’t pretend into existence.
Oh I wasn’t ten.
That was yesterday.
What a great interlude to being a grown up.
🙂 🙂 🙂 🙂
😀
yay, a great surprise !
It was lovely fun Beth 🙂
I am jealous. Being a grown up is awesome when you can choose to be kid. 🙂
That sounds and smells wonderful! A lovely memory that you can replay again and again as an adult!