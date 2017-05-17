May 17 2017
2 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

You Won’t Remember

You won’t remember.

I danced with you a dance.

Your hand was buried in my hair.  Your heart was pressed close to mine.  Your breath was my perfume.  You murmured sweet nothings.  My voice was music to your trusting ears.  I swayed in rhythm with your heart that was so familiar to mine.

I made up lyrics that soothed your troubled nights.

You sang harmony through your tears or your sighs.

I danced with you a dance

That I will never forget.

 

 

 

 

 

Advertisements
Tagged , , , ,

2 thoughts on “You Won’t Remember

  1. Nand Kishor Lodhi says:
    May 17, 2017 at 12:11 am

    Nice words & a adorable style

    Reply
  2. Nand Kishor Lodhi says:
    May 17, 2017 at 12:12 am

    Let’s join me & hope you will like my motivational blog & I would like to make you part of my ‘passionate’ program

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: