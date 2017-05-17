You won’t remember.

I danced with you a dance.

Your hand was buried in my hair. Your heart was pressed close to mine. Your breath was my perfume. You murmured sweet nothings. My voice was music to your trusting ears. I swayed in rhythm with your heart that was so familiar to mine.

I made up lyrics that soothed your troubled nights.

You sang harmony through your tears or your sighs.

I danced with you a dance

That I will never forget.