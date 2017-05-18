It’s not easy,
Being a people.
When some days,
The idea of being inanimate
Like
Maybe a…..chair,
Or a boring book
That no one wants to pick up and read,
Seems much more appealing
Than being a people.
It will pass.
Mind you,
I don’t mean to imply being a chair or a boring book is easy.
But it surely beats
Feeling like an inanimate people.
Glad that you’ve recognized the merits of being human, even when sometimes it may be tempting to be an object instead (less hassle I guess, but also less meaning, too).