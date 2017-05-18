It’s not easy,

Being a people.

When some days,

The idea of being inanimate

Like

Maybe a…..chair,

Or a boring book

That no one wants to pick up and read,

Seems much more appealing

Than being a people.

It will pass.

Mind you,

I don’t mean to imply being a chair or a boring book is easy.

But it surely beats

Feeling like an inanimate people.