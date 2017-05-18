May 18 2017
By Chatter Master

Being A People

It’s not easy,

Being a people.

When some days,

The idea of being inanimate

Like

Maybe a…..chair,

Or a boring book

That no one wants to pick up and read,

Seems much more appealing

Than being a people.

It will pass.

Mind you,

I don’t mean to imply being a chair or a boring book is easy.

But it surely beats

Feeling like an inanimate people.

One thought on “Being A People

  1. Thomas says:
    May 18, 2017 at 12:29 am

    Glad that you’ve recognized the merits of being human, even when sometimes it may be tempting to be an object instead (less hassle I guess, but also less meaning, too).

