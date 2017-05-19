May 19 2017
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

I Live, When

I live, when

I fly.

 From my book “I Live, When”.

No matter what I’m doing I’m living in the attempt of it all.

4 thoughts on “I Live, When

  1. ksbeth says:
    May 19, 2017 at 2:45 am

    and that is the best way to live –

    Reply
  2. Heartafire says:
    May 19, 2017 at 7:57 am

    I was hacked Chatter, new address, https://houseofheartweb.wordpress.com/

    Reply
  3. goldenbrodie says:
    May 19, 2017 at 8:37 am

    To feel like a free bird….to just ponder that is up-lifting and then again… just to open up to thoughts of the edge gets me going! Oh those edges are always waiting for us.

    Reply
  4. russtowne says:
    May 19, 2017 at 1:30 pm

    I love to see you soar, my friend.

    Reply

