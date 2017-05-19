I live, when
I fly.
From my book “I Live, When”.
No matter what I’m doing I’m living in the attempt of it all.
and that is the best way to live –
I was hacked Chatter, new address, https://houseofheartweb.wordpress.com/
To feel like a free bird….to just ponder that is up-lifting and then again… just to open up to thoughts of the edge gets me going! Oh those edges are always waiting for us.
I love to see you soar, my friend.
