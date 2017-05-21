Every day

There are expectations

From our relationships.

Sometimes it can drain your reserves.

(Or other’s reserves if you are the one doing the draining.)

Then,

There’s that one friend.

Who’s expectations are different.

And it’s a pretty good friendship-

When all your friend expects from you

Is to please, please, please,

Go with her to get ice cream with tons of sprinkles.

I can be that friend.

I told her she can always count on me.

Some expectations are better than others.