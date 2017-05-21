Every day
There are expectations
From our relationships.
Sometimes it can drain your reserves.
(Or other’s reserves if you are the one doing the draining.)
Then,
There’s that one friend.
Who’s expectations are different.
And it’s a pretty good friendship-
When all your friend expects from you
Is to please, please, please,
Go with her to get ice cream with tons of sprinkles.
I can be that friend.
I told her she can always count on me.
Some expectations are better than others.
Advertisements
i will be by your side for the sprinkles. day or night you can count on me.
❤ ❤ <3!!!
I have expectations, always met, that you will sprinkle each post with wisdom, beauty, and humor. Thanks, my blogging friend.
Yes, I have a friend like that Colleen. ❤
Diana xo