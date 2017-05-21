May 21 2017
4 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Better Than Others

Every day

There are expectations

From our relationships.

Sometimes it can drain your reserves.

(Or other’s reserves if you are the one doing the draining.)

Then,

There’s that one friend.

Who’s expectations are different.

And it’s a pretty good friendship-

When all your friend expects from you

Is to please, please, please,

Go with her to get ice cream with tons of sprinkles.

I can be that friend.

I told her she can always count on me.

Some expectations are better than others.

 

4 thoughts on “Better Than Others

  1. ksbeth says:
    May 21, 2017 at 10:15 am

    i will be by your side for the sprinkles. day or night you can count on me.

    Reply
  2. msampson999 says:
    May 21, 2017 at 10:25 am

    ❤ ❤ <3!!!

    Reply
  3. Ann Koplow says:
    May 21, 2017 at 10:27 am

    I have expectations, always met, that you will sprinkle each post with wisdom, beauty, and humor. Thanks, my blogging friend.

    Reply
  4. dianasschwenk says:
    May 21, 2017 at 10:28 am

    Yes, I have a friend like that Colleen. ❤
    Diana xo

    Reply

