May 24 2017
12 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

An Unfair Burden

The hope we place on you is an unfair burden.

Don’t give up on us yet.

Many of us are still trying.

It feels like we should be their hope.  Their beacons.  Their models.

 

12 thoughts on “An Unfair Burden

  1. Carolin Messier says:
    May 24, 2017 at 12:44 am

    Reply
  2. Carolin Messier says:
    May 24, 2017 at 12:51 am

    Hope as a burden, I’ve never thought of I that way, but it’s so
    true.
    (Fat fingers hitting the wrong Keys.)

    Reply
    • Chatter Master says:
      May 24, 2017 at 5:42 am

      😉 to fat fingers every where 🙂

      It’s not the hope we have that is a burden, but the hope we put upon others that I think can be a burden. It just occurred to me while thinking about the mess this world is in (parts of it).

      Reply
  3. Angie says:
    May 24, 2017 at 1:12 am

    Some days just taking that first step is a burden, Colleen. Hope is seldom a burden, but the loss of hope gets pretty heavy!

    Reply
    • Chatter Master says:
      May 24, 2017 at 5:43 am

      Hi Angie 🙂

      Well, I don’t think the hope we have or feel is a burden. What I reference here, is the hope we ‘put’ on others, to fix things we have mucked up. I’ve often heard comments or songs that children are our hope. And I wonder how we can burden them instead of “us” being their hope.

      Reply
      • Angie says:
        May 24, 2017 at 5:48 am

        That makes more sense, Colleen. I always hoped my children would have a better world to live in, but that one hasn’t come true for us. I have never pinned my hopes on them because it just wouldn’t be fair..I want them to live their own hopes and dreams.

        Reply
  4. artisticinkblog says:
    May 24, 2017 at 3:32 am

    wow…true story

    Reply
  5. ksbeth says:
    May 24, 2017 at 5:21 am

    hope can be heavy at times, but it can also help us float –

    Reply
  6. goldenbrodie says:
    May 24, 2017 at 8:18 am

    I think the children who see the struggles and the hopes attached…they grow a spirit that steps up when called…that’s my hope for the embodiment of our lives.

    Reply
  7. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    May 24, 2017 at 9:34 am

    Wise. And true.

    Reply

