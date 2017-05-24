The hope we place on you is an unfair burden.
Don’t give up on us yet.
Many of us are still trying.
It feels like we should be their hope. Their beacons. Their models.
It’s not the hope we have that is a burden, but the hope we put upon others that I think can be a burden. It just occurred to me while thinking about the mess this world is in (parts of it).
Some days just taking that first step is a burden, Colleen. Hope is seldom a burden, but the loss of hope gets pretty heavy!
Hi Angie 🙂
Well, I don’t think the hope we have or feel is a burden. What I reference here, is the hope we ‘put’ on others, to fix things we have mucked up. I’ve often heard comments or songs that children are our hope. And I wonder how we can burden them instead of “us” being their hope.
That makes more sense, Colleen. I always hoped my children would have a better world to live in, but that one hasn’t come true for us. I have never pinned my hopes on them because it just wouldn’t be fair..I want them to live their own hopes and dreams.
wow…true story
Thank you. 🙂
hope can be heavy at times, but it can also help us float –
It sure can. To be hopeless is undeniably crushing. Here, I reference the expectations we place on the children…. in poetic thoughts….
I think the children who see the struggles and the hopes attached…they grow a spirit that steps up when called…that’s my hope for the embodiment of our lives.
Wise. And true.