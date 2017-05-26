Recognizing The Truth Of It

When you feel bad for feeling mad.

But you just can’t help it.

I’ve had plenty of education and training about feelings.

Recognizing the truth of what you feel

Can make all the difference in the world.

Sometimes it’s easier to label our emotions as something they are not.

Like…

Labeling something as anger

Instead of the truth of fear or frustration or powerlessness

May be easier in some regards.

But it’s not easier or better

In the processing of it all

If it isn’t the truth of it.