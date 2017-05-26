May 26 2017
8 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Recognizing The Truth Of It

When you feel bad for feeling mad.

But you just can’t help it.

I’ve had plenty of education and training about feelings.

Recognizing the truth of what you feel

Can make all the difference in the world.

Sometimes it’s easier to label our emotions as something they are not.

Like…

Labeling something as anger

Instead of the truth of fear or frustration or powerlessness

May be easier in some regards.

But it’s not easier or better

In the processing of it all

If it isn’t the truth of it.

8 thoughts on “Recognizing The Truth Of It

  1. Ocean Bream says:
    May 26, 2017 at 4:17 am

    Wow, this is very insightful, Colleen. Labelling something as anger when it might be something else. I have to go away and think about this for a while.

  2. ksbeth says:
    May 26, 2017 at 4:57 am

    always back to the truth, the only way that works –

  3. therobinsnest2017 says:
    May 26, 2017 at 7:29 am

    Hmmm – Thank you for insightful, thought provoking words. I will have to rethink my emotions. Robin

  4. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    May 26, 2017 at 9:40 am

    Good one. Feels like you’re in tune with the inside of my head with the last two posts. Happy weekend. ❤

  5. inmycorner says:
    May 26, 2017 at 10:29 am

    Powerlessness. I think that one may have just nailed mine on the head. Maybe that’s why I pull out all the “weapons” and arsenal terminiology I have to express how I feel? To feel some sort of control. Food for thought, my friend.

