Recognizing The Truth Of It

When you feel bad for feeling mad.
But you just can’t help it.
I’ve had plenty of education and training about feelings.
Recognizing the truth of what you feel
Can make all the difference in the world.
Sometimes it’s easier to label our emotions as something they are not.
Like…
Labeling something as anger
Instead of the truth of fear or frustration or powerlessness
May be easier in some regards.
But it’s not easier or better
In the processing of it all
If it isn’t the truth of it.
Advertisements
Wow, this is very insightful, Colleen. Labelling something as anger when it might be something else. I have to go away and think about this for a while.
Happy thinking OB. 🙂 I have done a tremendous amount of thinking on this this week.
always back to the truth, the only way that works –
Amen Beth.
Hmmm – Thank you for insightful, thought provoking words. I will have to rethink my emotions. Robin
Thank you Robin. Happy thinking!!! 🙂
Good one. Feels like you’re in tune with the inside of my head with the last two posts. Happy weekend. ❤
Powerlessness. I think that one may have just nailed mine on the head. Maybe that’s why I pull out all the “weapons” and arsenal terminiology I have to express how I feel? To feel some sort of control. Food for thought, my friend.