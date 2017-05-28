May 28 2017
2 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Over The Roar

If the mountains call you

To reach their summits

But you do not answer,

I hope it’s because you don’t hear the call

Over the roar of your life.

2 thoughts on "Over The Roar

  1. cindy knoke says:
    May 28, 2017 at 12:07 am

    Perfect! Love this!

    
  2. ksbeth says:
    May 28, 2017 at 12:47 am

    exactly –

    

