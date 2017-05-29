Because you died for me

I will do my best

To be my best.

I will not squander my chance,

To live free.

To live with choice.

To honor your service and your memory.

Because you died for me

I will appreciate

The full life I have.

I will not belittle your sacrifice

By belittling my country

Or spoiling the greatness you believed in.

Because you died for me

I will learn what I can

Of what you went through,

What you suffered,

And what your family lost.

I will not turn my eyes from the lessons before me,

Or behind me.

Because you died for me

I will live in my country with gratitude for it’s very existence-

Owed to you-

And your duty and your honor.

Because you died for me

Thank you is not enough.

Because you died for me

I must live with dignity

For the country you believed in.

And died for.

*

The very least, and the very most,

That I can do for you,

Is not squander what your death provided me.

And not make a mockery of your sacrifice.

Because you died for me.

Because you died for me.

Because you died for me.

I live free.

*

*

Originally published 5/24/2013