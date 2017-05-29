Because you died for me
I will do my best
To be my best.
I will not squander my chance,
To live free.
To live with choice.
To honor your service and your memory.
Because you died for me
I will appreciate
The full life I have.
I will not belittle your sacrifice
By belittling my country
Or spoiling the greatness you believed in.
Because you died for me
I will learn what I can
Of what you went through,
What you suffered,
And what your family lost.
I will not turn my eyes from the lessons before me,
Or behind me.
Because you died for me
I will live in my country with gratitude for it’s very existence-
Owed to you-
And your duty and your honor.
Because you died for me
Thank you is not enough.
Because you died for me
I must live with dignity
For the country you believed in.
And died for.
*
The very least, and the very most,
That I can do for you,
Is not squander what your death provided me.
And not make a mockery of your sacrifice.
Because you died for me.
Because you died for me.
Because you died for me.
I live free.
*
*
Originally published 5/24/2013