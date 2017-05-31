May 31 2017
5 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

There Are Things

There are things we can learn from listening to what they learn.

One of the best ways to learn something

Is to teach it to someone else.

5 thoughts on “There Are Things

  1. Dhanashree says:
    May 31, 2017 at 4:53 am

    Exactly!

    Reply
  2. ksbeth says:
    May 31, 2017 at 6:01 am

    this is so very true –

    Reply
  3. gypsy856 says:
    May 31, 2017 at 7:54 am

    love this drawing.

    Reply
  4. Priceless Joy says:
    May 31, 2017 at 9:14 am

    So true!

    Reply
  5. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    May 31, 2017 at 9:52 am

    True! 🙂

    Reply

