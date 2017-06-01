Even when I don’t look up
The sky is blue,
When I dare not look down,
That grass remains green.
If all I can do
Is look straight ahead
To keep my balance
Then I will trust in what I know
And focus on where I must go.
Advertisements
Even when I don’t look up
The sky is blue,
When I dare not look down,
That grass remains green.
If all I can do
Is look straight ahead
To keep my balance
Then I will trust in what I know
And focus on where I must go.
love it Colleen! So simple… ❤
Diana xo
You go girl! No, literally!
Let’s hope it remains so. The sky’s a little blacker today, and the grass slowly disappearing under floods.
That is called Faith! 🙂
Grave words to remember.
Brave. Darn it all.
oh yeah!
Such focus will help you to go places others only dream of.
🙂
just, go.
Love it….thanks for sharing.