Jun 01 2017
11 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

To Keep My Balance

Even when I don’t look up

The sky is blue,

When I dare not look down,

That grass remains green.

If all I can do

Is look straight ahead

To keep my balance

Then I will trust in what I know

And focus on where I must go.

11 thoughts on “To Keep My Balance

  1. dianasschwenk says:
    June 1, 2017 at 4:46 pm

    love it Colleen! So simple… ❤
    Diana xo

    Reply
  2. Marissa Bergen says:
    June 1, 2017 at 5:08 pm

    You go girl! No, literally!

    Reply
  3. Peter's pondering says:
    June 1, 2017 at 5:24 pm

    Let’s hope it remains so. The sky’s a little blacker today, and the grass slowly disappearing under floods.

    Reply
  4. Priceless Joy says:
    June 1, 2017 at 5:32 pm

    That is called Faith! 🙂

    Reply
  5. moonwatcher51 says:
    June 1, 2017 at 5:42 pm

    Grave words to remember.

    Reply
  6. moonwatcher51 says:
    June 1, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    Brave. Darn it all.

    Reply
  7. Lynz Real Cooking says:
    June 1, 2017 at 5:57 pm

    oh yeah!

    Reply
  8. russtowne says:
    June 1, 2017 at 6:33 pm

    Such focus will help you to go places others only dream of.

    Reply
  9. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    June 1, 2017 at 7:00 pm

    🙂

    Reply
  10. ksbeth says:
    June 1, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    just, go.

    Reply
  11. Hedgehogsbiscuitscats says:
    June 2, 2017 at 5:01 am

    Love it….thanks for sharing.

    Reply

