Today I sat in the brilliant sun.

I stared out at rolling earth that met with the endless celestial world

And I felt my heart at peace.

I sat with a friend and realized I wasn’t pushing myself to go, get to the next thing I have to do.

I was totally in the moment.

And pleased with the patience and peace I found in my soul. Having struggled all of my life with stillness – this was a gift that I can’t explain.

I felt my face heat up in the blaze of the sun. My eyes moved over water, over hill, over trees, over rocks.

My ears heard better.

My heart beat better.

My eyes saw clearly.

Oh.My.God.

The power of knowing I exist

Was fleeting

Nearly excruciating

In it’s explosion of realization.

Life was amplified in the stillness.

I exist.