Jun 02 2017
3 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Nearly Excruciating

Today I sat in the brilliant sun.

I stared out at rolling earth that met with the endless celestial world

And I felt my heart at peace.

I sat with a friend and realized I wasn’t pushing myself to go, get to the next thing I have to do.

I was totally in the moment.

And pleased with the patience and peace I found in my soul.  Having struggled all of my life with stillness – this was a gift that I can’t explain.

I felt my face heat up in the blaze of the sun.  My eyes moved over water, over hill, over trees, over rocks.

My ears heard better.

My heart beat better.

My eyes saw clearly.

Oh.My.God.

The power of knowing I exist

Was fleeting

Nearly excruciating

In it’s explosion of realization.

Life was amplified in the stillness.

I exist.

 

 

 

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , ,

3 thoughts on “Nearly Excruciating

  1. moonwatcher51 says:
    June 2, 2017 at 8:45 pm

    So happy for you! Zen.

    Reply
  2. tarafaherty says:
    June 2, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    I could’ve told you that 😉
    But seriously, quite powerful!

    Reply
  3. Val Boyko says:
    June 2, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    Thank you for simply being 💛

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: