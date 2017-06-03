Jun 03 2017
5 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Change That Will Heal

Hearts can hurt.  There’s no way to deny it.  Even in the strongest of relationships pain can exist.  Pain does not predicate the permanent state of your heart.  Your heart is resilient.  Your heart is able to heal it’s self.  You don’t even need the first aide of another to heal what has been broken, torn or battered.

What you need…is faith.

Faith in the value of you.

Faith in the ability to heal.

Faith that you make the decisions that make the change that will heal your heart.

The amazing thing about hearts, is their elasticity.  The determination to get you through everything.

Even when it hurts….your heart continues to beat.

Even when it feels the agony of loss or fear or abandonment…

It beats.

For you.

 

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , ,

5 thoughts on “Change That Will Heal

  1. Tink the Belle says:
    June 3, 2017 at 7:53 pm

    💝

    Reply
  2. ksbeth says:
    June 3, 2017 at 8:33 pm

    the heart is so strong, in spite of all challenges –

    Reply
  3. Priceless Joy says:
    June 3, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    Oh so true! And, I love your illustration!

    Reply
  4. russtowne says:
    June 3, 2017 at 11:21 pm

    Thank you for the reminder that our heart can feel shattered into a million painful pieces and crushed by tons of disappointment and betrayal, broken dreams, and promises, yet still keep beating as it gradually heals and eventually becomes even stronger.

    Reply
  5. inmycorner says:
    June 4, 2017 at 12:04 am

    Indeed – it will heal – and in the healing – one grows bigger and stronger!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: