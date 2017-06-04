Jun 04 2017
Because I Don’t Know What To Do

Because I Don't Know What To Do

  1. stephrichmond says:
    June 4, 2017 at 4:20 pm

    Just love each other, we can’t do anything else. Stand up and reach out. ❤

  2. Peter's pondering says:
    June 4, 2017 at 4:43 pm

    Thank you Colleen. I feel the same way!

  3. Ocean Bream says:
    June 4, 2017 at 4:51 pm

    This is a lovely image, Colleen. A beautiful sentiment ❤

  4. Priceless Joy says:
    June 4, 2017 at 5:01 pm

    I know exactly how you feel. When will it end…?

