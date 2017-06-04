Because I Don’t Know What To Do

Just love each other, we can’t do anything else. Stand up and reach out. ❤
Thank you Colleen. I feel the same way!
This is a lovely image, Colleen. A beautiful sentiment ❤
I know exactly how you feel. When will it end…?
