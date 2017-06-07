I Didn’t Have A Goblet

I struggle to understand people.
People and their unwillingness or reluctance to be kind and forgiving, flexible or patient.
People and their aversion to consider a different perception. Not change their own perception, but consider that it only makes sense that others have a different point of view.
I struggle to accept that these things exist in the very people I love.
So I spoke with my friend about my struggles. And my friend told me to envision something. To take a goblet, and take a drink of acceptance.
It was a very simple suggestion, albeit possibly an unlikely suggestion.
Almost too simple a suggestion.
But when I can’t begin to understand the reasons why – I may have to surrender to acceptance.
Well, not surrender.
Just….accept.
Accept that I cannot change what is not within my powers. And wishing is not a power.
Accept that it may not be them.
Accept that I may be the one who needs to change.
Accept.
Envision a healthy dose of acceptance.
So I tried it. Truthfully, I did.
I did not have a goblet.
I only had an energy drink.
I took a big gulp of acceptance powered by my energy drink.
Maybe that will help. And I forgot about it for a few hours.
And by God!
With one healthy swig of acceptance and a few hours to metabolize it all…
I can clearly see
SOMETIMES IT IS THEM AND NOT ME!
lol Awesome
Haha. Yup, but probably a little more than sometimes 😉
