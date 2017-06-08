Lord, Don’t We Sometimes Need A Second Away

I don’t ever truly want to indulge myself in escapism.
I fear I will not return
From whatever fantasy life I wonder into.
But sometimes,
For a flash of time,
I allow a brief and unrealistic vision,
Of a different version of me.
For no reason other than fun.
The interesting part about this different version
Is not the surfing.
That, I can imagine.
It’s the bikini that is a version of me
That would be true escapism.
Yes, there was a previous bikini post.
It intrigues me to think up such craziness.
And wa-lah,
Like magic,
I have lightened my mood.
😉
