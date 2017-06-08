Lord, Don’t We Sometimes Need A Second Away

I don’t ever truly want to indulge myself in escapism.

I fear I will not return

From whatever fantasy life I wonder into.

But sometimes,

For a flash of time,

I allow a brief and unrealistic vision,

Of a different version of me.

For no reason other than fun.

The interesting part about this different version

Is not the surfing.

That, I can imagine.

It’s the bikini that is a version of me

That would be true escapism.

Yes, there was a previous bikini post.

It intrigues me to think up such craziness.

And wa-lah,

Like magic,

I have lightened my mood.

😉