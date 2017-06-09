Jun 09 2017
7 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

The View

You make everything I see-

More.

7 thoughts on “The View

  1. Priceless Joy says:
    June 9, 2017 at 9:04 am

    Beautiful illustration!!

  2. goldenbrodie says:
    June 9, 2017 at 9:06 am

    Lovely, lovely…

  3. ksbeth says:
    June 9, 2017 at 9:22 am

    that is wonderful –

  4. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    June 9, 2017 at 9:42 am

  5. Peter's pondering says:
    June 9, 2017 at 9:45 am

    I love that drawing, and that thought!

  6. Marissa Bergen says:
    June 9, 2017 at 10:18 am

    Great picture! Love the sky!

  7. House of Heart says:
    June 9, 2017 at 11:22 am

    your drawings are fabulous!

