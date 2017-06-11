I approached him,
He was walking,
I was on my bike.
I saw his face
And said ‘hi’ with a smile.
His eyes opened wide with a return smile
And
He immediately threw me the ‘peace’ sign.
I caught it
As I passed him.
It doesn’t take a lot of time
To make an impression.
This one took three seconds.
And made my day.
3 sec = 0.00083333 hour
Sweet!!
Thank you Priceless 🙂
🙂
😀
A peace sign? Definitely not standard but I think a “hi smile’ is a great first impression
The real deal peace sign Tric, not the way people have mangled it and made it look like a gangster symbol. It reminded me of when we were kids and we gave peace signs to the truckers as they passed us.
makes all the difference )
🙂
Nice POST ❤ ❤ ❤
Thank you!!!! 😉
A sincere Peace sign, this means a lot in these days where we don’t see a lot of open expressions between strangers. I like how you see this and know it will make all of us a little bit warmer. Thank you, Colleen! 🕊