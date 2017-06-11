Jun 11 2017
By Chatter Master

Three Seconds

I approached him,

He was walking,

I was on my bike.

I saw his face

And said ‘hi’ with a smile.

His eyes opened wide with a return smile

And

He immediately threw me the ‘peace’ sign.

I caught it

As I passed him.

It doesn’t take a lot of time

To make an impression.

This one took three seconds.

And made my day.

11 thoughts on “Three Seconds

  1. Priceless Joy says:
    June 11, 2017 at 6:35 pm

    Sweet!!

  2. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    June 11, 2017 at 6:50 pm

    🙂

  3. tric says:
    June 11, 2017 at 6:59 pm

    A peace sign? Definitely not standard but I think a “hi smile’ is a great first impression

    • Chatter Master says:
      June 11, 2017 at 7:41 pm

      The real deal peace sign Tric, not the way people have mangled it and made it look like a gangster symbol. It reminded me of when we were kids and we gave peace signs to the truckers as they passed us.

  4. ksbeth says:
    June 11, 2017 at 7:14 pm

    makes all the difference )

  5. nildamacedopaulino says:
    June 11, 2017 at 7:23 pm

    Nice POST ❤ ❤ ❤

  6. reocochran says:
    June 11, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    A sincere Peace sign, this means a lot in these days where we don’t see a lot of open expressions between strangers. I like how you see this and know it will make all of us a little bit warmer. Thank you, Colleen! 🕊

